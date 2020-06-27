Mike Waters shares new single and visual for ‘I’m Doing Fine’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Mike Waters has shared a new single, entitled ‘I’m Doing Fine’. The song marks his first new music since 2018’s ‘Shiver’.

The song premiered with an accompanying lyric video imitating an iPhone screen recording. It was written, produced and directed by Waters and Vivian Leschen. Watch it below:

Per a press release, ‘I’m Doing Fine’ “deals with the importance of opening up about mental health issues”. Waters co-wrote the song with songwriting duo DNA Songs, comprised of David Musumeci and Anthony Egizii.

“‘I’m Doing Fine’ came from me telling my own story of when I was hit by a really intense bout of deep, dark depression, that I’ve never experienced before,” Waters said in a statement.

“I learned that the thing I needed to do to get through that was to talk to people. This song is about people who say to their friends that they are fine but on the inside they are falling apart.”

Waters has co-written songs with the likes of Demi Lovato, Grace VanDerWaal, and most recently John Legend’s ‘U Move, I Move’, featuring Jhene Aiko.

After signing with Sony Music Entertainment Australia as a solo artist, Waters said he discovered a newfound sense of liberty.

“There was a certain freedom that came when I realised I was now writing these songs for me to sing and when that happened, I started writing the best music I’ve ever written.”

To date, Waters has released a string of solo singles, as well as a four-track EP in 2015 entitled ‘Life’.