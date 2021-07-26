Milan Ring searches for healing on new single ‘Hide With You’

Sydney-based singer, guitarist and producer Milan Ring has shared a new single titled ‘Hide With You’. The track was produced and mixed by Ring herself, anchored around the multi-hyphenate’s soulful vocals, understated beats and languorous jazz piano chords.

“‘Hide With You’ is about the search for freedom; hoping that one day, in the vastness of space & time, we find it together,” Ring commented in an accompanying statement.

“This is a song I hold very dear to my heart and has provided great healing for me. I hope that it may do the same for others also.”

Watch the video for ‘Hide With You’, created in lockdown with Ring’s housemate, director Caitlin McCartney, below:

‘Hide With You’ is Ring’s second single for the year, following ‘BS’ alongside London rapper Che Lingo back in April. The following month, she performed the song on triple j’s Like a Version segment, with Sydney rapper Jaecy delivering a guest verse.

She also delivered a soulful mashup of two SZA tracks while appearing on the program. With a full band in tow, Ring combined elements of SZA’s singles ‘Love Galore’ and ‘Broken Clocks’ – both of which appeared on the Missouri neo-soul singer’s 2017 debut, ‘Ctrl’.

In September, Ring will be taking her full band to Melbourne for the first time, performing at The Corner Hotel on September 10 with support from POOKIE. Tickets are on sale now.