Milan Ring collaborates with The Social Experiment on new single ‘Switch Off’

Milan Ring has released a video for her new single ‘Switch Off’, and announced Australian tour dates.

This is the Sydney neo-soul singer’s first new music of 2020, and the follow-up to last November’s stand-alone single ‘Say To Me’.

The song was created in collaboration with The Social Experiment, the long-serving backing band of Chance the Rapper, between Los Angeles and Ring’s native Sydney.

Also released was an accompanying music video, with Sydney-based film design collective Bou Design House serving as creative directors. Watch it below:

Speaking in a press statement, Milan Ring noted that ‘Switch Off’ is a song that touches on “finding space and beauty within”.

“I started by riffing away on the guitar whilst Nico Segal was on keys and Nate Fox was tapping some lush live drum samples he had banked,” she explains.

“The song came together organically and quickly. Sessions with the crew are honestly some of my favourite sessions that I have ever done. Needless to say, I am beyond excited to be finally releasing my own collab with some of my favourite musicians.”

To support the release of ‘Switch Off’, Ring will undertake a four-date tour in late April across four capital cities. Tickets are available via her website now.

Milan Ring’s ‘Switch Off’ Australian tour dates are:

Melbourne, The Gasometer (April 17)

Adelaide, Rocket Bar (18)

Sydney, Oxford Art Factory (24)

Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge (25)