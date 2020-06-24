Mild Manic break two-year silence to release new single ‘Memories’

Melbourne punk-rock outfit Mild Manic have released a brand new single, ‘Memories’.

Released today (June 24) ‘Memories’ is the first new material from the quartet since their 2018 single ‘Global Threat’. It was produced by the band and Sam Johnson, whose previous collaborators include Luca Brasi and Camp Cope, at Holes and Corners Studios.

Listen to ‘Memories’ now:



Vocalist/bassist Dave Boyes explained the background behind the song in a press statement.

“This song was written about overcoming the feeling of hopelessness you feel when going through a time of loss,” he said.

“Grief is something everyone is subject to, and ‘Memories’ is about being able to go through the motions with the love and support of friends to help carry the burden.

“Though someone may be gone from this world, they still live within us, in our hearts and in our memories. To celebrate life in death. There is a story to tell for every one of your tears.”

Forming in 2015, Mild Manic also features brothers Chris and Sam Rees on guitars and drummer Jye Flynn. The band released their debut EP ‘Line and Length’ in 2017 and have toured nationally several times alongside the likes of Luca Brasi, Hockey Dad, Dear Seattle and Hands Like Houses.

‘Memories’ is available to download/stream now.