Mildlife announce ‘Live from South Channel Island’ concert film

Esoteric groovers Mildlife have announced a cinematic streaming event for this weekend, taken from a performance from South Channel Island in Port Phillip earlier this year.

Live from South Channel Island sees the band playing cuts from 2017 debut ‘Phase’ along with last year’s ‘Automatic’, framed by the stunning Port Phillip Bay. The Melbourne funk outfit travelled by boat to the artificial island back in March to film the eight-song set, directed by Ryan Sauer.

The resulting, hour-long concert film will be broadcast this Sunday May 30 from 8PM AEST on Bandcamp. Watch a trailer below – tickets are on sale now.

In addition to the concert film, audio from the performance will also be released on deluxe vinyl on July 23 via [PIAS] Australia, with a digital download to follow in December.

Tracks performed include ‘Phase’ favourites ‘The Magnificent Moon’ and and ‘Zwango Zop’, along with ‘Automatic’ standouts like ‘Rare Air’ and ‘Vapour’.

Mildlife released ‘Automatic’ back in September of last year. The record was included in NME‘s list of the 25 best Australian albums of 2020, where it was praised as the band’s best LP yet.

“On… ‘Automatic’, they’ve managed to condense learnings from the wigged-out, live dancefloor explorations which have earned them their fanbase, while keeping the door open for those sonic voyagers wanting to move between worlds.”