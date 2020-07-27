Mildlife release new single ‘Vapour’

Mildlife have shared a new track, ‘Vapour’, ahead of the release of their forthcoming record.

In a statement, the group defined ‘Vapour’ as “a dance mantra with enough weight to blow the cobwebs off your tired mind and snap you out of your endless feed scrolling rituals.”

Listen to the track below:

‘Vapour’ follows on from May’s ‘Rare Air’, the first single to be lifted from their second studio album, ‘Automatic’.

In addition to the new release, Mildlife have shared a 15-minute recording of a set at Melbourne’s Colour Club last month. The performance blends together the band’s tracks ‘The Magnificent Moon’, ‘Jam’ and new single ‘Vapour’. Watch it below:

‘Automatic’, is set for release September 18 through Inertia and will be a follow-up to their 2018 debut LP, ‘Phase’. The vinyl pressing for ‘Automatic’ will come with a locked groove towards the end, meaning the record will loop continuously.

“The recorded songs kind of become the new reference point for playing the songs live,” vocalist Kevin McDowell said on the new album.

“They both have different outcomes and we make our decisions for each based on that, but they’re symbiotic and they both influence each other. It’s usually a fairly natural flow from live to recorded back to live.”