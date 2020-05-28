Mildlife share new single ‘Rare Air’, announce sophomore album

Melbourne alt-rock four-piece Mildlife have shared a brand-new single, ‘Rare Air’, along with details of their second album.

The song is the first single lifted from Mildlife’s six-track sophomore album, entitled ‘Automatic’. The record is slated for release on September 18 via Inertia Music.

Per a press release, the band explain ‘Rare Air’ as being about “longing for clarity in the suffocating grip of everyday tedium”.

“Wondering what life could or will be, but trying to be present despite the temptation to endlessly pontificate every decision.”

The vinyl pressing of ‘Automatic’ features a special locked groove section towards its conclusion – allowing the album to infinitely loop without intervention. This allows the listener to decide when the album experience is meant to finish.

“The recorded songs kind of become the new reference point for playing the songs live,” said vocalist Kevin McDowell in a statement.

“They both have different outcomes and we make our decisions for each based on that, but they’re symbiotic and they both influence each other. It’s usually a fairly natural flow from live to recorded back to live.”

Before ‘Rare Air’, the band had released a pair of singles – ‘Phase II’ and ‘How Long Does It Take?’ – as well as a short three-track remix EP.

Mildlife’s debut album, ‘Phase’, was released in 2018. At the tail end of the year, the band were nominated for Best Album at the Worldwide FM Awards, and won Best Electronic Act at The Age Music Victoria Awards in Melbourne.