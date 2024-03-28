Miley Cyrus and Post Malone to feature on Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’

Miley Cyrus and Post Malone are among some of the famous faces to feature on Beyoncé’s new album.

‘Cowboy Carter’ is set to be released on Friday (March 29), and will mark the pop icon’s eighth studio album. It is also the second instalment of a believed trilogy project that began with 2022’s ‘Renaissance’.

There has been hype around the album for months now, and yesterday (March 27) the singer shared the full tracklist with fans. Currently released singles include ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ and ‘16 Carriages’, as well as ‘Jolene’, which Dolly Parton had previously confirmed Beyoncé had recorded a cover of.

Now, an updated version of the tracklist has been shared – revealing that Beyoncé has teamed up with famous faces including Post Malone and Miley Cyrus.

The rumours about collaborations first got momentum online after a Beyoncé fan page shared a tweet on X, saying that an anonymous insider revealed that ‘Cowboy Carter’ would star guest appearances from country veterans Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson, as well as Willie Jones, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Shaboozey and Tanner Adele.

From there, Pop Crave also took to social media earlier this morning (March 28), confirming that Miley Cyrus stars on a track called ‘II Most Wanted’, while Post Malone collaborates with Bey on a song titled ‘Levii’s Jeans’.

For the latter, it means the rapper has bagged guest features on two of the most-hyped albums in 2024 – also starring on Taylor Swift’s upcoming ‘The Tortured Poets Department’.

The rumours followed on from speculation that Dolly Parton would be starring on the album, after she shared praise for Beyoncé in light of the ‘Jolene’ cover.

“I think she’s recorded ‘Jolene’ and I think it’s probably gonna be on her country album, which I’m very excited about that,” Parton said earlier this month. “I love her! She’s a beautiful girl and a great singer.” Check out the full tracklist, as well as all the guest features below.

The ‘Cowboy Carter’ tracklist is:

1. ‘Ameriican Requiem’

2. ‘Blackbird’ (The Beatles Cover)

3. ’16 Carriages’

4. ‘Protector’

5. ‘My Rose’

6. ‘Smoke Hour with Willie Nelson’

7. ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’

8. ‘Bodyguard’

9. ‘Dolly P’

10. ‘Jolene’ (Dolly Parton Cover)

11. ‘Daughter’

12. ‘Spaghettii’ (feat. Shaboozey)

13. ‘Alliigator Tears’

14. ‘Smoke Hour II’

15. ‘Just For Fun’

16. ‘II Most Wanted’ (feat. Miley Cyrus)

17. ‘Levii’s Jeans’ (feat. Post Malone)

18. ‘Flamenco’

19. ‘The Linda Martell Show’

20. ‘Ya Ya’

21. ‘Oh Louisiana’

22. ‘Desert Eagle’

23. ‘Riiverdance’

24. ‘II Hands II Heaven’

25. ‘Tytant’

26. ‘Sweet Honey Buckin’’

27. ‘Amen’

All in all, the album spans 27 tracks and has a runtime of one hour and 18 minutes.

In addition to being the first Black woman to top the Country charts with ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’, Beyoncé has also become the first woman to top both the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hip Songs charts since these run-downs began in 1958. The only other artists to have led both charts are Justin Bieber, Billy Ray Cyrus, Ray Charles and Morgan Wallen.

The singer also addressed some of the backlash she has received for foraying into the country music sphere. Writing on Instagram, she said: “This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive.”

Among the critics of Beyoncé’s new direction is Azealia Banks, who has described her new music as “white woman cosplay”, and said she is “setting herself up to be ridiculed”.

The album is available for pre-save/pre-order here. Limited edition coloured vinyl pressings in red, white, blue and black are available as well as two limited-edition CDs with alternative cover photos featuring half of her face on display.