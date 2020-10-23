Miley Cyrus announces highly-anticipated new album ‘Plastic Hearts’

Miley Cyrus has taken to social media today (October 23) to announce that her highly-anticipated new album ‘Plastic Hearts’ will arrive next month.

The singer shared what appears to be the record’s cover art to her Instagram page, along with the news that it will be released on November 27, with pre-orders available now.

“If you’re reading this… know that I fucking love and appreciate you on the deepest level,” she began in a lengthy caption accompanying the post.

“I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

“If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” which usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts.”

Read Cyrus’ full post below:

‘Plastic Hearts’ will mark Cyrus’ seventh studio album, and her first new LP since the release of 2017’s ‘Younger Now’.

The singer’s sound has evolved steadily with each new release, and so far, ‘Plastic Hearts’ is no different. She dropped the album’s first single ‘Midnight Sky’ back in August, a disco-tinged track with influence drawn from the likes of Joan Jett and Debbie Harry. From there, talk of the new album swirled, with Cyrus dropping further hints about what was to come from the record.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s ‘Essential Radio’, she revealed a collaborative single with Mark Ronson called ‘High’ would appear on the record, and confirmed to a New Zealand station that Dua Lipa and Billy Idol would also make appearances.

Showing off her rock chops, Cyrus later performed at the virtual iHeartRadio Festival, taking on a cover of Blondie’s ‘Heart Of Glass’ that drew praise from Debbie Harry herself. She also delivered a raucous cover of The Cranberries classic ‘Zombie’, with the band saying that Dolores O’Riordan would have been “very impressed” with the rendition.

Earlier this month, Cyrus hinted that her collaboration with Lipa will be dropping “pretty soon”, to satiate fans who have been “begging” for the track.