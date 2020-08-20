Miley Cyrus confirms title of new collaboration with Mark Ronson

Miley Cyrus has confirmed the title of a new collaboration with Mark Ronson on her next project.

Speaking to Zane Lowe on the first episode of Apple Music’s ‘Essential Radio’ yesterday (August 19), Cyrus confirmed one of their new collaborations will be called ‘High’.

Speaking about the track, Cyrus said: “I have a song on my record actually with Mark [Ronson] called ‘High’, and it’s like, even though I don’t get high anymore, I still get high, because what I do constantly gets me high.”

Cyrus returned with new music ‘Midnight Sky’ last week (August 14).

It followed on from a pair of singles that Cyrus released last year – ‘Mother’s Daughter’ in June and ‘Slide Away’ in August.

While she’s yet to announce an official release date for her upcoming project, Cyrus has been teasing her seventh studio album – ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’ – for some time, recently telling fans to prepare to “meet Miley Cyrus… again.”

In March this year, Cyrus gave an interview to Australian radio DJ Smallzy where she told fans: “I am getting super close, I am feeling the urgency,” she said. “I am definitely actively on it and ready to go.

“I’ve got some music that is sounding super rock and roll and I’m just excited to share, but not too much longer.”

Reviewing Cyrus’ EP ‘She Is Coming’ last year, NME described the record as “strange, shameless and, most importantly, supremely entertaining”.