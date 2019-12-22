News Music News

Miley Cyrus has shared a festive message for anyone feeling lonely this Christmas

"Love always wins!"

Matthew Neale
Miley Cyrus - My Sad Christmas
Miley Cyrus' 'My Sad Christmas' artwork. Credit: press

Miley Cyrus has posted her 2015 track ‘My Sad Christmas Song’ alongside a message of hope to fans who might be feeling lonely this season.

The singer took to Twitter earlier today (December 22), explaining that she wrote the song at a time when she was missing someone. “Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone,” she wrote.

But, the artist concludes, “love always wins” in the end: “If you feel lonely this season just know you are COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC!” See the full tweets below.

Advertisement

Thousands of fans responded, many with their own stories of grief, depression and anxiety around the holiday season – and thanking Cyrus for making them feel less alone.

Advertisement

The track was originally released as part of her Flaming Lips collaborative project, ‘Miley Cyrus and Her Dead Petz’.

The track – which is accompanied by artwork in which Miley sits glumly dressed as an elf in the midst of a Christmas scene – was launched via both acts’ social media on Christmas Eve 2015.

Earlier this week (December 18), it was revealed that Cyrus recently put in an application to trademark the phrase ‘Bandit and Bardot’.

Though largely unconfirmed up until this point, it seems that the phrase relates to a potential new musical project between Cyrus and her Australian singer-songwriter boyfriend Cody Simpson.

At the start of this month, Miley’s company Smiley Miley Inc., the organisation that owns all of the singer’s trademarks, put in an application to trademark “Bandit and Bardot” for the following (via Rolling Stone): “entertainment services, namely, live musical performances by a musical band; entertainment services, namely, live performances by professional singer, musician, and entertainer [and] entertainment, namely, live music concerts.”

The link to Simpson comes from a new Instagram page of the same name. At the time of writing, the account follows no people — though Rolling Stone report that it was previously following just two accounts: Miley’s and Cody’s.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Music News

Drug amnesty bins will be on-site at Sydney’s NYE In The Park

Karen Gwee -
The first festival in the state to test the measure
Read more
Music News

Rainbow Serpent Festival ticket sales “temporarily halted” following bushfire damage to site

Sofiana Ramli -
Organisers will consult experts to decide if the event will move forward
Read more
Music News

Elkington & Mohs’ ‘Another Prayer For Rain’ remixed amidst drought crisis

Karen Gwee -
Proceeds go to the Country Women’s Association
Read more
Advertisement

© 2019 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.