Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ becomes the fastest song to reach a billion Spotify streams

Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’ has become the fastest song to reach a billion streams on Spotify.

‘Flowers’ was released January 12 as the lead single to Cyrus’ ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ and went on to become the longest-running UK Number One single for a female artist since Adele’s ‘Easy On Me’ in 2021.

It was also the most-streamed song on Spotify, for two consecutive weeks and spent eight nonconsecutive weeks at Number One on the Billboard Hot 100 .

On May 4, ‘Flowers’ broke a billion listens on the streamer. “Some Flowers never fade,” wrote Spotify before confirming that the track had become “the fastest song to reach one billion streams in Spotify history.”

“Thanks a billion, I love you,” wrote Cyrus.

‘Flowers’ is the second song by Miley Cyrus to join the “billions club” after her 2009 single ‘Party In The U.S.A.’

The record was previously shared by Harry Styles for ‘As It Was’ and Justin Bieber’s collab with The Kid LAROI, ‘Stay’, which both broke the milestone after 118 days.

In a four-star review, NME said that Miley Cyrus’ ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ “certainly feels like an accurate reflection of who she is as an artist – and a person – in 2023”.

“She’s still working out what she wants from a relationship. She knows she can pull off different musical styles even when she’s not trying to make bangers (or ‘Bangerz’). And when she sings “But don’t forget, baby I’m a wildcard” on the third-to-last song, you’ll definitely believe her.”

Last month, an album of potential Miley Cyrus demos was discovered on streaming platforms under the name Clara Pierce. ‘Down With Me’ featured a variety of tracks with similarities to various unreleased Cyrus songs, but was soon removed from all major streaming sites.

However, some fans have suggested that ‘Down With Me’ could just be another impressive AI-generated music project like “lost” Oasis album ‘AISIS’.