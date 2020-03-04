Miley Cyrus gives update on “super rock and roll” new album

Miley Cyrus has given an update on her upcoming new album, ‘She Is Miley Cyrus’.

The record was scheduled for release last year but was pushed back after the star had to undergo vocal cord surgery.

In a new interview with Australian radio DJ Smallzy, Cyrus discussed the forthcoming record. “I am getting super close, I am feeling the urgency,” she said. “I am definitely actively on it and ready to go.”

She continued: “I’ve got some music that is sounding super rock and roll and I’m just excited to share, but not too much longer.”

I asked the question you all want to know: Is there new @mileycyrus music on the way? 🤔 Here’s what she said… 🎶#SmallzysSurgery pic.twitter.com/wEh4KZJnSL — Smallzy 🎧 (@Smallzy) March 2, 2020

Cyrus also revealed that she has worked with Mark Ronson on “two, three songs” for the album. “Kind of like Joan Jett vibes to it, just bringing back rock n roll. I currently have my dad’s haircut, I’m excited to bring that also.” The pair previously collaborated on Ronson’s ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’.

Speaking about the mood of the album, the singer added: “If 2019 was for the [heart]break, 2020 is for the [heart]breakers.”

Cyrus is set to headline an Australian bushfire relief concert in Melbourne later this month. The show, which will take place on March 13, will feature a set from the pop star based on her 2019 Glastonbury appearance.

It will also feature a cover of Jet’s 2003 single ‘Are You Gonna Be My Girl?’, along with “some tweaks”.

Last month, Cyrus surprise-released a new song called ‘Slide Away’. The track came two days after the musician shared a photo of her in a recording studio.