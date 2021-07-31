Miley Cyrus made a ‘We Can’t Stop’ and the Pixies’ ‘Where Is My Mind?’ medley for Lollapalooza

Not one to shy away from an alt-rock cover, Miley Cyrus recently performed a medley of her song ‘We Can’t Stop’ and the Pixies‘ ‘Where Is My Mind?’ for Chicago’s Lollapalooza.

Headlining day one of the event on Thursday (July 29), Cyrus opened her set with the 2013 single, before blending seamlessly into the Pixies’ 1988 classic. A fan managed to capture the medley in a video, which also shows the number of people gathered at the festival’s first iteration since the pandemic began.

Watch it below.

In addition to the medley, Cyrus performed covers of Blondie‘s ‘Heart Of Glass’, Cher‘s ‘Bang Bang (My Baby Shot Me Down)’, Temple Of The Dog’s ‘Say Hello 2 Heaven’ and Sinéad O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.

She was also joined by Billy Idol for a rendition of his track ‘White Wedding’, and their collaborative track ‘Night Crawling’ from Cyrus’ 2020 LP ‘Plastic Hearts’.

Idol wasn’t the only guest the pop star invited to the stage, with The Kid LAROI, Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J and G Herbo making appearances too. Cyrus also took fans back to 2008 with her first live ‘7 Things’ performance in ten years.

Back in May, Lollapalooza confirmed reports it would be returning in 2021 after cancelling last year’s event due to COVID-19.

Foo Fighters and Post Malone were announced as headliners alongside Cyrus, with other acts including Megan Thee Stallion, Journey, Brockhampton, Limp Bizkit, Modest Mouse, Jack Harlow, Jimmy Eat World, Slowthai, Angels & Airwaves, Brittany Howard and more.