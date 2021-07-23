Miley Cyrus’ new merchandise declares that she’s “cancelled”

Miley Cyrus has unveiled a new merch line that declares she’s “cancelled”.

The pop star shared images of herself posing in the new clothing yesterday (July 22), which range from her showing off the “cancelled” tracksuit and a T-shirt that reads “I <3 Dick”.

“MILEY IS CANCELED!!!!” she captioned the series of pictures. “MORE NEW MERCH! MILEYCYRUS.COM!”

Advertisement

Other clothing on her webstore include black “Fuck Miley Cyrus” joggers and two styles of “Miley Cyrus Made Me Realize I Am Gay” shirts. The “Miley Cyrus Made Me Realize I Am Gay” T-shirt also features an “I <3 Dick” message with hand-drawn illustrations of male and female genitalia that she said her father, Billy Rae Cryus, might not approve of.

“IDK what @billyraycyrus is gonna be more pissed about! Me making a shirt that says ‘I <3 Dick’ or crawling all over his truck in my @gucci heels!” she tweeted.

IDK what @billyraycyrus is gonna be more pissed about! Me making a shirt that says “I ❤️ Dick” or crawling all over his truck in my @gucci heels! Speaking of Daddy’s ask yours for 35 bucks and get the new “Miley made me gay” merch on https://t.co/Lc580JyCEe! pic.twitter.com/9fOxcaYHVu — Miley Ray Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) July 21, 2021

Earlier this month Cyrus performed a new cover of Cocteau Twins‘ ‘Heaven Or Las Vegas’ in the city itself.

The rendition came as part of a special show opening the new Resorts World venue where she also joined calls to “free Britney” while performing ‘Party In The USA’.

Advertisement

“I’m gonna sing a song that no one fuckin’ knows,” Cyrus joked before beginning the cover. “But you will know it after tonight.

It was the latest in a series of cover versions that the pop singer has performed in recent months following on from renditions of Dolly Parton’s ‘Light Of A Clear Blue Morning’ and ‘Doll Parts’ by Hole, among others.