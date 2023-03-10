Miley Cyrus shares stylish video for “nasty” new single ‘River’

Miley Cyrus has shared the official music video for her latest single, ‘River’ – you can watch it below.

The track appears on the pop star’s eighth studio album ‘Endless Summer Vacation’, which came out today (March 10).

Cyrus sings over pulsating synths: “Heart beats so loud that it’s drowning me out/ Living in an April shower/ You’re pouring down, baby, drowning me out/ You’re just like a river/ You go on forever/ You’re just like a river.”

Advertisement

In the stylish black-and-white visuals, the singer dances under a spotlight on a raised, lit-up platform before she’s joined by a group of topless men. Later, water begins to rain on the performers as ‘River’ intensifies towards the end.

Tune in here:

Prior to dropping ‘River’, Cyrus described the tune as a “dancefloor banger” with a “nasty” sound. “It was a time in my life where I was going through just a lot emotionally and personally,” she recalled of how the single came about.

Cyrus explained in a video on social media this week that ‘Endless Summer Vacation’ was split into two parts, ‘AM’ and ‘PM’.

“The ‘AM’ to me is representing the morning time, where there’s a buzz and an energy and there’s a potential of new possibilities. It’s a new day,” she said.

Advertisement

As for the ‘PM’ part, the star added: “At nighttime, it feels like there’s a slinky, seediness and kind of a grime but a glamour at the same time. In the evening, it’s a great time for rest, it’s a time to recover. Or it’s a time to go out and experience the wild side.

“In LA, there’s a certain energy to the night and you can feel trouble boil up to the surface and it’s very inspiring to me.”

Per a press release, the album was recorded in Los Angeles and produced by Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson. Cyrus previously described the LP as a “love letter to LA”.

Miley Cyrus recently achieved the longest-running UK Number One single for a female artist since Adele‘s ‘Easy On Me’ with ‘Flowers’. The song has so far held the top spot for seven weeks, per the Official Charts Company.