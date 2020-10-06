Miley Cyrus to perform Pearl Jam and Britney Spears covers during ‘MTV Unplugged’ set

Miley Cyrus is to front the latest edition of the revised MTV Unplugged series, with the singer set to perform covers of songs by the likes of Pearl Jam and Britney Spears during her set.

The upcoming performance is part of Unplugged‘s ‘At Home’ series, which was launched by the network back in the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions will air first in the US at 7pm on October 16 on MTV (it’ll air in other countries over that weekend), and will see Cyrus performing from her own backyard.

For her first Unplugged appearance since 2014, Cyrus will perform Spears’ ‘Gimme More’ as well as covers of tracks by Pearl Jam, the Cardigans and more. She’ll also play a selection of her own songs, including her latest single ‘Midnight Sky’.

You can see a trailer for MTV Unplugged Presents Miley Cyrus Backyard Sessions above.

Cyrus recently delivered a cover of Blondie’s ‘Heart of Glass’ for the virtual iHeartRadio Festival 2020.

The singer is currently working on a new album, which is set to feature appearances from Mark Ronson, Dua Lipa and Billy Idol.

During a recent interview on New Zealand’s The Edge, Cyrus hinted that there was a song on the upcoming record that sounds like if “Britney and Trent [Reznor] had a song together”.

“You guys think I’m joking, like Britney and Nine Inch Nails, but I’m not: I’ve got Billy Idol and Dua Lipa on the same record,” she added.