Miley Cyrus pens heartfelt letter to Hannah Montana to mark show’s 15th anniversary

Miley Cyrus has penned a lengthy letter to Hannah Montana to mark the 15-year anniversary of the show’s first episode – you can read it below.

The teen sitcom premiered on the Disney Channel on March 24, 2006, when Cyrus was just 13 years old. It concluded back in 2011 after four seasons and a feature-length film (released in 2009).

Taking to Instagram, the pop star reflected on the series in a heartfelt handwritten note. “Dear Hannah Montana, I still love you 15 years later,” Cyrus captioned the letter, adding the hashtag #HMForever.

“Since the first time I slid those blonde bangs over my forehead in the best attempt to conceal my identity,” she wrote. “Then slipped into a puke pink terry cloth robe with a bedazzled HM over the [heart]. I didn’t know then…that is where you live forever.

“Not just in mine but millions of people around the world. Although you are considered to be an ‘alter ego’ in reality there was a time in my life when you held more of my identity in your glove than I did in my bare hands.”

Cyrus continued: “We had an equal exchange in which you provided me a superlative amount of fame in return for the anonymity I could gift to you.”

The star went on the reflect on how “a lot has changed since then”, describing the character as “a rocket that flew me to the moon + never brought me back down”.

“You and I have been through it all together my friend,” Cyrus added. “We’ve shared many firsts. A lot of lasts. Ups. Downs. Tears + Laughs. I lost my pappy, my Dad’s father while on set filming an early episode of season 1.

“He wanted to hold on long enough to catch the premiere on March 24th. He passed February 28th. He did get to see the commercial that ran during High School Musical which he claimed was one of the proudest moments in his lifetime + he was a badass democratic state legislature.

“My heart was broken but fulfilled to know I could carry his name beside my dad’s through every credit.”

Later, Cyrus said she would “never forget” her time on the show. “It was bittersweet to know I would be leaving you (a huge piece of me) behind in Stage 9,” she wrote. “Which is where I say I grew up when asked. It was my home.”

The singer explained that she is “indebted not only to you Hannah but to Any + everyone who believed in me from the beginning”, saying: “You all have my loyalty + deepest appreciation until the end. With all sincerity I say Thank You!”

Cyrus added: “[There’s] not a day goes by I forget where I came from.” You can read the full letter above.

Earlier this month, Miley Cyrus responded to Lil Nas X‘s Hannah Montana parody on TikTok by channelling Lily (played by Emily Osment) in her own spoof video. “Again?! The whole Hannah reveal is losing its shock value,” she told Nas.