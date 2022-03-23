Miley Cyrus’ plane hit by lightning, forced to make emergency landing

Miley Cyrus‘ private plane was struck by lightning in South America yesterday (March 23) and forced to make an emergency landing.

The singer is currently in the middle of a tour of the continent, and played a show in Colombian capital Bogota on Monday night (March 21).

When travelling to tonight’s (March 23) show in Paraguay as part of the Asuncionico Festival, her plane, which was carrying her band, crew, friends and family, hit bad weather and made an emergency landing after being hit by lightning.

In a post to Instagram, Cyrus shared photos and videos of the aftermath, and revealed that nobody was hurt in the incident. The planned show in Paraguay has been cancelled but she is still due to play Lollapalooza Brasil on Saturday (March 26).

“To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting,” Cyrus wrote.

“My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing. We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

Elsewhere, Cyrus recently lent her voice to a cover of Metallica‘s ‘Nothing Else Matters’ for ‘The Metallica Blacklist’ – a tribute album to the band’s ‘The Black Album’. Cyrus also performed the song alongside Metallica on The Howard Stern Show.

Her most recent album came in 2020 in the form of ‘Plastic Hearts’. Reviewing the album, NME wrote: “With album seven, Miley Cyrus attempts to meld together her innate knack for truly enormous pop bangers (see: ‘Wrecking Ball’, Party in the U.S.A’, ‘We Can’t Stop’) together with a love of rock’n’roll and country music, which has thus far not been hugely evident on her previous releases.

“‘Plastic Hearts’ finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast. Life has imitated art, and she’s become her very own Ashley O.”