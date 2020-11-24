Miley Cyrus says she sobered up to avoid joining the 27 Club

Miley Cyrus has admitted that she recently sobered up because she feared joining the 27 Club.

The likes of Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, Kurt Cobain and Jim Morrison all died tragically at the age of 27.

The singer, who recently turned 28 yesterday (November 23), says she quit drugs and alcohol earlier this year as a result.

“27 to me was a year that I really had to protect myself,” she told Apple Music’s New Music Daily. “That actually really made me want to get sober because we’ve lost so many icons at 27. It’s a very pivotal time.

“You go into that next chapter or this is it for you. I just feel that some of the artists that almost couldn’t handle their own power and their own energy and their own force… It’s an energy.”

Despite that, the singer admitted that she recently had a relapse.

“I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been fucking sober’… I fell off and I realised that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time,” Miley shared. “One of the things I’ve used is, ‘Don’t get furious, get curious’. So don’t be mad at yourself, but ask yourself, ‘What happened?’

“To me, it was a fuck up because I’m not a moderation person, and I don’t think that everyone has to be fucking sober. I think everyone has to do what is best for them. I don’t have a problem with drinking. I have a problem with the decisions I make once I go past that level of… I’ve just been wanting to wake up 100 per cent of the time.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus and Dua Lipa recently shared their long-awaited single, ‘Prisoner’.

‘Prisoner’ is the second single from Cyrus’ forthcoming album, ‘Plastic Hearts’, following on from her previously released track ‘Midnight Sky‘. The record is due for a November 27 release and will also feature guest appearances from Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Angel Olsen.