Miley Cyrus tests positive for COVID-19, but says “it was definitely worth it”

Miley Cyrus is the latest in an ever-growing list of artists testing positive for COVID-19, though in announcing it, she told fans that contracting the virus “was definitely worth it”.

It’s assumed that Cyrus got COVID-19 during her recent tour of South America – her first in seven years – where she performed at Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile and Brasil, as well as a headlining arena show in Bogotá, Colombia.

Tweeting about her diagnosis overnight (April 1), Cyrus said she didn’t regret any of the trip: “Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it.”

Advertisement

In a follow-up Tweet, Cyrus confirmed that as a result of her testing positive for the virus, she’s been forced to pull out of her scheduled performance at tomorrow night’s (April 3) Janie’s Fund event. Having sold out for its fourth year in a row, the Grammys-linked soiree is a philanthropic effort hosted by Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, which aims “to bring hope and healing to girls who have suffered the trauma of abuse and neglect”.

“Sorry Steven! We’ll have to ‘Walk This Way’ another time,” Cyrus wrote, assuring fans that she’s “feeling fine”.

Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a day the chances of getting Covid are pretty high. I have Covid now but it was definitely worth it. — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022

Unfortunately because of this I’m missing out on Janie’s Fund which sucks because it’s a charity that’s super important to me & my friend Steven Tyler. I am feeling fine so don’t worry about me! Sorry Steven! We’ll have to “Walk This Way” another time! 🖤🖤🖤 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) April 1, 2022

Yesterday also saw the release of Cyrus’ first-ever live album, ‘Attention: Miley Live’. The album features 20 songs spanning every era of the pop star’s career, including the new songs ‘Attention’ and ‘You’ (the latter of which she performed at her New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson).

The record comes as Cyrus’ first release since her 2020 album, ‘Plastic Hearts’, which saw her take on more of a rock-leaning persona. It featured the singles ‘Midnight Sky’, ‘Angels Like You’, and the Dua Lipa-featuring ‘Prisoner’.

Advertisement

In a four-star review, NME’s El Hunt said Cyrus’ last studio album “finds the pop-star-turned-rock-star going hell for leather – and when Miley Cyrus is at full throttle, it’s an absolute blast. Life has imitated art, and she’s become her very own Ashley O.”

Meanwhile, Cyrus dedicated her set at Lollapalooza Brazil to the memory of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died last month at age 50.