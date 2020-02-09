Miley Cyrus performed a cover of The Doors‘ ‘Roadhouse Blues’ last night (February 8) alongside the band’s guitarist Robby Krieger.

Celebrating the 50th anniversary of Morrison Hotel, which turns 50 today (February 9), Cyrus joined Krieger, producer Andrew Watt and the Tangiers Blues Band at Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood.

Other performances on the night included Dennis Quaid, who sang ‘L.A. Woman’, and the Struts, who performed ‘Riders On The Storm’.

Advertisement

In addition to celebrating the 50th anniversary of Morrison Hotel’, the event also marked the opening of a new photography exhibition in the lobby of the Sunset Marquis resort showcasing outtakes from the album cover’s photoshoot by Henry Diltz.

Watch Miley Cyrus’s performance below:

In November, Cyrus had to postpone all performances and recording while she recovered from vocal surgery.

While receiving treatment for tonsillitis, Cyrus was diagnosed with a separate issue with her vocal cords. The ‘Don’t Call Me Angel’ singer underwent surgery, and then had to rest her voice for the following few weeks under advice from her doctor.

Meanwhile, Doug Lubahn, a studio bassist with The Doors, has died aged 71.

Advertisement

Whilst the iconic group never had a full-time bass player, Lubahn appeared on three of the group’s most acclaimed albums including ‘Strange Days’, ‘Waiting for the Sun’ and ‘The Soft Parade.’

The news of Lunahn’s death was confirmed on his Facebook page. “Words could never express the sorrow. He was the love of my life. I’ll miss the laughter more than anything,” wrote his wife Pat Devanny.