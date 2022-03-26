Miley Cyrus to dedicate Lollapalooza Brazil set to Taylor Hawkins

Miley Cyrus says that her set at Lollapalooza’s Brazil festival tonight (March 26) will be performed in the memory of Foo Fighters‘ Taylor Hawkins.

On Friday night (March 25), Foo Fighters issued a statement confirming that the 50-year-old drummer had died in Bogotá, Colombia. A cause of death was not given. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of Taylor Hawkins,” it read.

The news of Hawkins’ death was confirmed just hours before Foo Fighters were set to play a headline festival show in Bogotá as part of a South American tour. Tomorrow night (March 27), they were due to head to Lollapalooza Brazil to close out the festival.

Tonight at the São Paulo-based event, Miley Cyrus is set to headline, and told fans that the set will be performed in Hawkins’ honour.

“This is how I’ll always remember you,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories overnight alongside a picture of Hawkins drumming, adding: “My show tomorrow is dedicated to Taylor Hawkins.”

In a follow-up post, Cyrus shared a link to The Pretenders’ song ‘Brass In Pocket’, writing: “My favourite memory with Taylor is dancing around his drum kit while he played along to this song.”

She added: “Playing it on repeat imagining us laughing… Love forever.”

Elsewhere, Coldplay dedicated a song to late Foo Fighters drummer at a gig in Mexico last night.

“We heard that a friend of ours in a great, great band called the Foo Fighters has passed away,” Chris Martin told the crowd during a gig at the Estadio BBVA in Monterrey, Mexico last night, as part of their ‘Music For The Spheres’ world tour.

“We weren’t sure whether to talk about it in this concert but we have to because they’re our friends and we care about them. We feel like we should send love to the Foo Fighters, because we all knew Taylor, their drummer, who was a beautiful beautiful man, and so we’re gonna play this song for the Foo Fighters.”

Fans have been sharing footage of Hawkins’ final performance with the band following the news of his death. See a host of tributes to Taylor Hawkins here.