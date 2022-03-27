Miley Cyrus to release her first ever live album, ‘Attention: Miley Live’

Miley Cyrus has announced the release of her first ever live album, ‘Attention: Miley Live’ – find more details below.

The LP, a gift to her fans, will be Cyrus’ first release since 2020’s ‘Plastic Hearts’, which saw the pop star take on more of a rock-leaning persona. It featured the singles ‘Midnight Sky’, ‘Angels Like You’, and ‘Prisoner’ featuring Dua Lipa.

‘Attention: Miley Live’ is set to be released on April 1 and will feature 20 songs from across every era of the pop star’s career. It will also include brand new songs ‘Attention’ and ‘You’, the latter of which she performed at her New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson.

“My fans have been asking me for a live album for a long time & I am so exxxited to give it to them!” Cyrus said in a post announcing the album. “This show was curated BY the fans FOR the fans! I asked my audience what songs they’d like to see me perform at upcoming shows and this is the set list YOU created! From fan favorite covers to some of my oldest songs, newest songs & original unreleased songs ‘YOU’ & ‘ATTENTION’!

“I was doing a minimal amount of live shows this year and wanted the MAXIMUM amount of fans to experience ME LIVE! This album wouldn’t be possible without my band & crew! Thank you to everyone who came to see my show & anyone who couldn’t make it THIS ALBUM IS FOR YOU! I LOVE YOU!”

Due out April 1, fans can pre-order ‘Attention: Miley Live’ here – see the tracklist below.

‘Attention’

‘We Can’t Stop’ X ‘Where Is My Mind?’

‘Plastic Hearts’

‘Heart Of Glass’

‘4×4’

‘(SMS) Bangerz’

‘Dooo It!’

’23’

‘Never Be Me’

‘Maybe’

‘7 Things’

‘Bang Bang’ X ‘See You Again’

‘Jolene’

‘High’

‘You’

‘Like A Prayer’

‘Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)’

‘The Climb’

‘Wrecking Ball’ X ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’

‘Party In The USA’

Meanwhile, Cyrus dedicated her set at Lollapalooza’s Brazil festival last night (March 26) to the memory of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

On Friday night (March 25), Foo Fighters issued a statement confirming that the 50-year-old drummer had died in Bogotá, Colombia. A cause of death was not given.