Miley Cyrus will perform with The Kid LAROI on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Miley Cyrus has taken to Twitter to reveal she and The Kid LAROI will perform on the May 8 episode of Saturday Night Live.

Sharing a photo of herself with the young Australian rapper, Cyrus added the caption, “Live from New York with little bro”.

The pop star will be taking to the stage with LAROI – real name Charlton Howard – to perform her remix of the latter’s single ‘Without You’, taken from the deluxe edition of his debut mixtape, ‘F*ck Love’.

Returning to the long-running sketch show for the sixth time, Cyrus, who released her seventh studio album ‘Plastic Hearts’ last year, will appear alongside SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who will be making his hosting debut.

As reported by Variety, it is rare for SNL to have a business mogul host the late-night NBC programme.

Cyrus last appeared on Saturday Night Live in April 2020, when she performed a Pink Floyd classic, ‘Wish You Were Here’.

She’s also played host on several occasions in 2011 with musical guests The Strokes, then again on double duty as host and performer in 2013 and 2015.