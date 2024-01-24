Militarie Gun announce new EP ‘Life Under The Sun’ and share Manchester Orchestra collaboration

Militarie Gun have announced a new EP called ‘Life Under The Sun’, featuring re-worked tracks from the band’s debut album.

‘Life Under The Sun’ will come out this Friday (January 26) and is being previewed by a new version of ‘My Friends Are Having A Hard Time’ with Manchester Orchestra.

The collaborative four-track EP features new versions of songs from 2023 debut album ‘Life Under The Gun’, featuring a series of collaborators.

Alongside the new Manchester Orchestra collab, which you can hear below, the EP also sees the California band link up with Bully (on ‘Never Fucked Up Twice’) and Mannequin Pussy (‘Will Logic’).

Watch the video for ‘My Friends Are Having A Hard Time’ with Manchester Orchestra below, and see the tracklist for ‘Life Under The Sun’.

‘Life Under The Sun’ tracklist:

1. ‘Never Fucked Up Twice’ (featuring Bully)

2. ‘Very High (Under The Sun)’

3. ‘Will Logic’ (featuring Mannequin Pussy)

4. ‘My Friends Are Having A Hard Time’ (featuring Manchester Orchestra)

5. ‘Whoops, I OD’d’ (NOFX cover)

‘Life Under The Gun’ was named one of NME‘s best albums of 2023, where we said: “On their debut full-length, Militarie Gun’s approach to hardcore reflected the genre’s mainstream boom.

“As frontman Ian Shelton spat and snarled his way through these tracks, the band behind him was playing big, hooky, polished rock that looked more towards the airwaves than the basement. It played not as a cash grab, but as an attempt to write a timeless, undeniable record unbeholden to punk snobbery. Mission accomplished.”