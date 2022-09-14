Milk! Records announces 10th birthday shows with Courtney Barnett, Jen Cloher, Hachiku and more

Milk! Records will celebrate a decade since its formation with a series of anniversary shows later this year.

The Melbourne-based label – founded by Courtney Barnett and Jen Cloher in 2012 to release Barnett’s ‘I’ve Got a Friend Called Emily Ferris’ EP – will host two shows in Sydney and two in Melbourne in December to commemorate their 10th anniversary.

Barnett and Hachiku will perform at all four shows, with Milk! artists Cloher, Jade Imagine, Liz Stringer, the Finks and Loose Tooth and guests Kee’ahn, Jess Ribeiro and Lily Morris joining on select dates.

Advertisement

The first show will take place on December 16 at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory, with an encore the following evening at Phoenix Central Park. On December 23, Melbourne’s Northcote Social Club will host both a daytime and an evening show. Tickets for all shows are available now – entry to the Phoenix Central Park gig is free but limited through the venue’s ballot system.

“It’s amazing and overwhelming to look back and see how much Milk! has grown over ten years,” Barnett said in a statement announcing the shows. “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported the label along the way, thank you for helping us make so many wonderful memories and share so many beautiful albums!

“I’m looking forward to what comes next, but for now I’m really excited to celebrate this moment with Milk! & Friends in December.”

Since launching in 2012, Milk! has released more than 60 records from both local and international artists. Recent releases have included Barnett’s ‘Things Take Time, Take Time’ and Stringer’s ‘First Time Really Feeling‘ – both of which arrived last year – while upcoming releases include Jade Imagine’s ‘Cold Memory’ in October.