Milk! Records announce Melbourne June residency with secret lineup

Milk! Records has announced that it will be hosting a weekly residency in Melbourne throughout the month of June.

However, the label is keeping the artists that will play the residency a secret for now. It is confirmed, however, that each week will feature different performers.

The residency, which has become an annual occasion, will take place at Melbourne’s Brunswick Ballroom, every Wednesday through June (2, 9, 16, 23 and 30).

A press release for the residency said each week will see an array of performances from “our favourite new Melbourne acts, special guests, supergroups, secret performances, DJs” and more.

Previous acts that have played residencies by the label include founders Courtney Barnett and Jen Cloher, as well as acts like Alice Skye, Nat Vazer, Hachiku, Liz Stringer and more.

Tickets for each show are $20, although you can buy a bundle of tickets for all five shows for $90. A portion of proceeds will be donated to a different charity every week.

Last year, Milk! Records’ winter residency temporarily changed to a virtual format in light of restrictions in place in Melbourne at the time. Barnett, Cloher, Skye, Hachiku and more all performed.

As for Barnett, she’s set to tour New Zealand in July, where she has promised to debut new music.

We haven’t heard original new music from Barnett’s standalone 2019 single ‘Everybody Here Hates You’, she said last year that she’s been writing “soft, folk songs” that are “timid and quiet”.