Milk! Records announce online residency series

Milk! Records’ winter residency series will return this year, switching to an online format for 2020.

The series kicks off next week and will run over three consecutive Wednesdays – July 22, 29 and August 5.

As usual, this year’s lineup will feature Milk! artists: Courtney Barnett, Jen Cloher, Hachiku, Jade Imagine and The Finks. Friends of the label Alice Skye, Celeste Potter and Nat Vazer will also perform. Potter was previously signed to Milk! with their band Ouch My Face, and often creates artwork and designs for the label’s merchandise.

Each week’s lineup will be a mystery, consisting of three artists each performing a pre-recorded set filmed at Milk!’s warehouse in Coburg. The label’s in-house director/photographer, Marcelle Bradbeer, will film each performance. Anika Ostendorf (aka Hachiku) will serve as audio engineer.

Individual and residency tickets are available here. Although tickets are available by donation, the label have the suggest ticket price of $15 per show, or $40 for all three. Milk! will email a unique streaming link the evening of each performance. The show begins at 8PM AEST, and is available to view for 24 hours.

Portions of ticket sales will be donated to Djirra, RISE and AMSSA. Djirra provide support to Indigenous women experiencing family violence in Victoria. RISE is a grassroots ex-detainee, refuge and asylum seeker organisation. AMSSA, meanwhile, provide services for the Muslim community in Australia. Both of the latter groups have been instrumental in providing support to detainees in Melbourne’s ongoing public housing lockdowns.