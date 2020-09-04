Mimi Gilbert announces new album ‘Grew Inside the Water’

Mimi Gilbert has announced her new album, ‘Grew Inside the Water’, will arrive next month.

The Californian-born, Melbourne-based songwriter has also shared the album’s title track. It’s a somewhat ethereal slice of nostalgic folk, anchored around muted acoustic guitars and her gentle but commanding vocals.

Listen to ‘Grew Inside the Water’ below:

The announcement follows Gilbert’s return back in July with ‘Society’s a Mansion’, her first new music in three years. Both new tracks will appear on ‘Grew Inside the Water’, which is slated for an October 23 release via Cohort Records – pre-orders are available here.

Per a presser, Gilbert quietly crafted her latest collection of songs while on the road both in Australia and abroad, performing with the likes of Julia Jacklin, Angie McMahon and Nadia Reid. The songwriter says it’s effectively her debut album, following a string of DIY releases.

Produced by Gilbert herself and recorded between Melbourne and California, the album features a wide array of collaborators, including backing vocal contributions from McMahon and Merpire, among others.

“For this album, the songs are about some of my own tearing down of walls to make my way back to the water.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣I truly think that in one way or another, every individual’s letting crack open of their heart to spill out vulnerability,” commented Gilbert.

“I think is a drink of water for the whole. So I offer this to you. It’s my drop in the vast and beautiful bucket. May we continue to grow inside the water.”