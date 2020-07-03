Mimi Gilbert shares new single ‘Society’s a Mansion’

Melbourne singer-songwriter Mimi Gilbert has shared her first new music in three years, releasing new single ‘Society’s a Mansion’ today (July 3).

‘Society’s a Mansion’ is the first release from Gilbert since her 2017 ‘B Sides’ collection, which arrived a year after her debut album ‘Strangers Won’t Exist’.

Listen below:

Gilbert says ‘Society’s a Mansion’ is about “feeling repulsed by modern capitalistic society”.

“It’s about wanting to fight it, wanting to run away, wanting to live in a reality where growth and wealth is not measured by currency or materials,” she explained in an accompanying statement.

“It is also about realizing I cannot run away from myself, my ancestry and my now. And therefore, the beauty begins by learning to love where I am, who I am, who you are. This song is about this paradox. This grappling is more important to me now than every before in a beautiful and painful moment of history where the veil is being shattered and things we took as normal are being called into question. I dedicate this song to this journey. We have a long way to go.”

The songwriter, who is based between Melbourne and Ojai, California, appeared as part of the inaugural Isol-Aid lineup back in March.