mimiirose to take “next leap forward” under new management

K-pop girl group mimiirose are set to make their return to music under new management later this year.

Today (March 26), K-pop agency Pocket7 Entertainment announced that all five original members of mimiirose have signed a new exclusive contract with the company. This comes months after the quintet left YES IM Entertainment, following fraud allegations against its CEO Im Chang jung.

“We are glad to welcome mimiirose, a group with a very unique and original music style, as the first new family members under the company,” Pocket7 Entertainment said in a statement to Korea JoongAng Daily. “Please give a lot of love and support to mimiirose, who is gearing up to take its next leap forward.”

According to the news outlet, mimiirose are currently working on music with the aim of releasing it in the next three months. In addition, the girl group will also be adding two Japanese members, making the K-pop act a septet moving forward.

mimiirose first debuted in 2022 with the single album ‘Awesome’, featuring the song ‘Rose’. Their latest release was their September 2023 single album ‘Live’, led by the title track ‘Flirting’.

In other K-pop news, K-pop girl group ARTMS have released a teaser for ‘Birth’, a song from their debut studio album ‘Devine All Love & Live’. The girl group are notably made up of five LOONA members: Kim Lip, Choery, JinSoul, HaSeul and HeeJin.

Meanwhile, BoA has shared the music video for her new single ‘Emptiness’. ‘Emptiness’ marks the musician’s first music release in a year and four months, following her third mini-album ‘Forgive Me’ in November 2022.