Mindy Meng Wang shares new song ‘Night Storm 雷雨夜眠迟’ featuring Paul Grabowsky

Chinese-born, Melbourne-based composer Mindy Meng Wang has shared a new song titled ‘Night Storm 雷雨夜眠迟’, which features Paul Grabowsky.

The improvised piece is lifted from her forthcoming album ‘Phoenix Rising’, and pairs her traditional guzheng playing alongside a complementary piano line from Grabowsky.

“It is a reminder of when light appears in the darkest moment, like the strength from within, it’s so assuring and promising, and it can support you through any storms in your life. I hope this piece of music brings you hope and strength, too,” Mindy Meng Wang explained in an accompanying statement.

‘Phoenix Rising’ is set to arrive on September 24 via Heavy Machinery Records. and will feature “a range of collaborative pieces with artists from across the musical spectrum”.

The album was commissioned as part of Flash Forward, a forthcoming arts project by the City of Melbourne and Heavy Machinery. Other artists who are set to release albums as part of the project include MY DISCO, Dianas, HTRK, and Emma Donovan And The Putbacks.

It will mark Mindy Meng Wang’s second collaborative project this year. Back in March, she released a collaborative EP with electronic producer Tim Shiel titled ‘Nervous Energy 一 触即发’.

Grabowsky is no stranger to collaborative projects either. Last year, he and Paul Kelly released an album together titled ‘Please Leave Your Light On’. The album featured Kelly playing songs mostly drawn from his back catalogue, to new interpretations arranged and performed by Grabowsky.