Indie outfit Minibikes share ’70s-inspired video for ‘I Can Feel Ya’

Indie-rock outfit Minibikes have released a retro-style music video for their latest single ‘I Can Feel Ya’.

The time-warped video features a woman embracing the music in various parts of her ’70s-styled house while working out, dancing and lazing around on the bed. The sepia-tinged visuals were produced and directed by Angie Black and Black Eye Films.

Watch the clip for ‘I Can Feel Ya’ below:

Advertisement

When envisioning the clip, Black said the concept began as “a woman home alone, largely playing on the gender stereotype of being lonely and vulnerable,” but she wanted to “subvert the cinematic notions of women isolated and decaying mental health”.

“Collaborating with Marcel [Borrack, frontman of Minibikes] and Amanda Morris the choreographer/dancer was a lot of fun,” Black said in a statement.

“We were open to influence and suggestion from all the key creatives. We never tired of hearing the song. It’s still on high rotation in our playlists. It’s such a smooth track.”

‘I Can Feel Ya’ is a cut from Minibikes’ forthcoming album ‘Freaky Dreams’. The album will be released on Friday June 12 via Cheersquad, with pre-orders now available through Bandcamp.

Advertisement

Minibikes have been a member of Melbourne’s live music scene since their debut collection, ‘For Woods Or Trail’, which was released in 2011.