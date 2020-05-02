Minibikes release new single, announce sophomore album

Alt-pop four-piece Minibikes have shared their latest single, ‘I Can Feel Ya’, from their forthcoming album ‘Freaky Dreams’.

Listen to the new song below:

<a href="http://cheersquadrecordstapes.bandcamp.com/album/freaky-dreams">Freaky Dreams by Minibikes</a>

‘I Can Feel Ya’ is the third single to be released from the band’s sophomore album, entitled ‘Freaky Dreams’, following ‘In The Future’ and 2018’s bumper sticker-inspired song, ‘Magic Happens’. All three tracks will appear on ‘Freaky Dreams’, slated for a June 12 release through Cheersquad Records & Tapes.

Minibikes consists of frontman and guitarist Marcel Borrack, bassist Nathan Farrelly, drummer Al Barden and keyboardist Libby Chow (of Clare Bowditch and The Feeding Set).

“‘I Can Feel Ya’ is about being with someone who understands you, the texture of love which can be unsettling and reassuring at the same time,” said Borrack in a press statement.

‘Freaky Dreams’ was co-produced between Borrack and Tim Harvey, known for his work with Jade Imagine and Gena Rose Bruce. The album will mark Minibikes’ second full-length to date, following their debut ‘For Woods Or Trail’ in 2011.

Borrack promises a new music video for ‘I Can Feel Ya’ in an interview with Amnplify, which will be released “in a few weeks”.

‘Freaky Dreams’ can be pre-ordered in both vinyl and digital mediums from Cheersquad’s Bandcamp page.