New Australian drama series ‘Mint Condition’ premieres online

A new online drama series about Melbourne record stores, Mint Condition, has premiered today on Vimeo.

The series takes the unusual form of five 11-minute episodes. Its cast includes House Husbands star Gary Sweet and former Neighbours actor Damien Richardson. Australian actors Sibylla Budd, Bernard Curry and Grace Champion are also part of the cast.

Per a show bio, Budd plays Audrey: “a devoted single mum,” who “opens a record store in a new town” to provide a new life for her family.

Watch a preview of episode one below:

Mint Condition was shot on location in 2019 across Melbourne. Locations include Fitzroy’s Oh! Jean Records, Richmond’s Bakehouse Studios, Brunswick’s Red Betty Bar and the PBS community radio station offices in Collingwood.

The soundtrack for the show features 14 Melbourne artists. Among them are Jade Imagine, #1 Dads, Nat Vazer, Cool Explosions, Charles Jenkins and Mick Thomas.

“We want the audience to really love the diversity of these great songs and get a good feel for… the music community that we have in Melbourne,” said co-producer and music supervisor Lyndelle Wilkinson.

“Even though we are all currently in lockdown, we want to bring that passion for local music to the audience while we are currently unable to go out and be a part of it.”

Mint Condition is now available to stream on Vimeo in full here.