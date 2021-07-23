Miss Blanks returns with first single in two years, ‘Fly High’

Miss Blanks has brought an end to her two years away from releasing music, returning with new single ‘Fly High’.

With production from Oh Boy, ‘Fly High’ sees Miss Blanks deliver a huge house track with her signature rapid-fire raps bouncing across the top.

In addition, Blanks has unveiled an opulent music video, featuring House Of Silky’s Xander Khoury and Akashi Fisiinaua.

Watch the video, directed by Blanks herself in collaboration with Mitch Noakes, below:

Of the song, Miss Blanks said in a press statement, “I wanted my next single to emulate the energy of taking your first few steps into the club, you’re feeling yourself, and all eyes turn to you – an experience I’m all too familiar with – #prettygirlgang, and having Oh Boy on the production and Ryan Schwabe on the mix/master definitely brings that idea to life.

“I was blown away when I first heard all the final pieces put together,” she continued, “and feel it’s a strong pivot from any previous track I’ve ever released before.”

Blanks also addressed her time away from releasing music, saying she felt “like the last 2 years has been my time to explore – exploring what I can do, what I want to do, explore new sounds, embark on new journey’s and experiences, learning to push my pen as a songwriter, and building my agency.”

Blanks is the brain behind creative services agency Point Blank Group, who recently announced new Brisbane event Phone Down.

“The past 2 years wasn’t time off,” she continued, “it was time to build the foundations that will help solidify Miss Blanks as a name to stay.”

‘Fly High’ marks Blanks’ first release since she dropped ‘Tommy’ in 2019. Her last EP, ‘Diary Of A Thotaholic’, dropped in 2017.