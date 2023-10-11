Missing Katy Perry songwriter Camela Leierth-Segura has reportedly been found safe

Songwriter Camela Leierth-Segura, who was reported missing after last being seen in June, has reportedly been found safe.

Per a report from People, the Beverly Hills Police Department confirmed in a statement to the publication that the musician – who is also a singer, model and actor – was found after an anonymous tipper told the Santa Monica Police Department that they spotted Leierth-Segura in the city.

Per the Beverly Hills Police Department’s statement, the singer was contacted and were told that “she was not in distress and did not want any police services”.

The Beverly Hills Police Department’s full statement to People reads: “On October 5, 2023, an anonymous source reported seeing Camela Segura in the City of Santa Monica. The BHPD Watch Commander requested the Santa Monica Police Department follow up. After SMPD contacted Camela Segura, she informed them that she was not in distress and did not want any police services.”

In August, after filing a missing persons report six weeks after she was last seen, Leierth-Segura’s friend Liz Montgomery told The LA Times that her friends were concerned for the singer after she revealed to them that she was facing some troubles.

“She had mentioned it to all of us that she was having trouble; COVID definitely was not helpful for her because she’s a musician, model, actress, all that stuff,” Montgomery told the LA Times. “And there was no money coming in.”

Montgomery, who filed the missing persons report, also wrote on social media: “We are extremely worried about her safety, and despite our best efforts, the local authorities have not been able to locate her.”

Camela Leierth-Segura most famously co-wrote Katy Perry‘s 2013 single ‘Walking On Air’. Leierth-Segura also recorded a cover of Lee Hazlewood and Nancy Sinatra‘s ‘Some Velvet Morning’ alongside Swedish death metal band Entombed. Additionally, she has released songs on YouTube and Spotify under her stage name Camela Leierth.