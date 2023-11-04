Missy Elliott becomes first female rapper inducted into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

Missy Elliott became the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last night (November 3).

After accepting her award, she played a string of her best-known songs, including ‘Get Ur Freak On’, ‘Work It’, ‘The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)’, ‘Pass That Dutch’ and ‘Lost Control’. Watch a clip of her performance below.

The Virginia rapper was inducted by Queen Latifah, who highlighted Elliott as a pivotal figure in the development of women in hip-hop. “You feel free? You want to try some wild shit? Thank Missy,” she said.

Get ur freak on! @MissyElliott makes history as the first female rapper inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. #RockHall2023 pic.twitter.com/ETFnNyqw0N — Rock Hall (@rockhall) November 4, 2023

Advertisement

After a video package paying tribute to her career, including contributions from Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, Elliott took the stage to accept the award.

“First of all, I’m not even gonna start without thanking God,” she said, beginning her speech. “I’ve been through so many ups and downs and I know where my gifts come from. God has brought me all the way here. He has allowed me to meet some incredible people along the way.”

Elliott went on to thank the other inductees, who included Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners

“All of these people have impacted people around the world through their music,” she said. “Sometimes I be like, do people really realize, like through music, what music do with people? That’s the one thing I think we can all say that comes together is music.”

“I didn’t wanna call out any names, but I have to say Pepa who is here from Salt-N-Pepa? Her and Queen Latifah, [MC] Lyte, Roxanne Shanté, so many. Monie [Love], all those ones before me gave me their shoulders to stand on. So I just wanna take the time. My people say, ‘Hey, go up there, and you know, people wanna hear from you, how you feel.’ But these are the people who inspired me. And if it wasn’t for them and their music, I probably wouldn’t be standing here.”

Advertisement

“I have to thank my mother who is here. My mother has never seen me perform in my whole entire career,” she continued. “I never wanted my mother to come to a show to hear me curse, ’cause you know, she from the church. But this night is so important and I wouldn’t have it no other way. Mommy, I thank you for allowing me to write on your walls songs.”

“And Timbaland, I love you. We started this in high school. I am proud of you. I see you, you are legendary.”

“I just wanna say I love y’all and just try to spread love ’cause we so needed in this world. And I thank y’all, all the inductees. Y’all are so amazing. And congratulations to y’all. I’m honoured to be even just in the room with you all. And I thank y’all. Thank you so much.”

Earlier this year, Elliott added an original verse to FLO’s single ‘Fly Girl’, which already sampled Missy’s 2002 hit ‘Work It’.

She was also part of this year’s star-studded celebration of 50 years of hip-hop at the Grammys, where she performed ‘Lost Control’.