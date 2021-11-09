Missy Higgins, Alex Lahey, Isabella Manfredi to perform on ‘The Sound’ this weekend

Missy Higgins, Alex Lahey and ex-Preatures vocalist Isabella Manfredi will perform on this weekend’s episode of The Sound.

The second episode of the show’s third season will air on ABC TV and iview at 5:30pm this Sunday (November 14). For the show, Higgins will perform her new single ‘Edge Of Something’ from the Peninsula Hot Springs in Victoria, while Lahey will share a live rendition of recent release ‘Spike The Punch’, and Manfredi will premiere a new track titled ‘One Hit Wonder’.

For many of the acts, their appearance on The Sound marks their first live performance in a long time.

“This was such a wild experience. Not only to play live music for the first time in ages, but to do it in such a magical Zen kind of a place,” Higgins said in a statement.

“In one of the songs, I’m literally performing on top of a hot springs bath with my feet in the 45-degree water (!!), while watching the sun going down and a 360-degree view over the velvety rolling hills. It was otherworldly.”

Elsewhere during the show, Fergus James will perform his latest single ‘Fall Short’, while Mansionair’s Jack Froggatt and merci, mercy will pay tribute to Gotye. The episode will be hosted by actor Rachel Griffiths.

The Sound returned for its third season last weekend. In its opening episode, Spacey Jane, Vance Joy, Vera Blue and King Stingray all performed recent releases, while Charlie Collins, Lisa Mitchell, The Teskey Brothers‘ Sam Teskey performed an homage to Kasey Chambers.