Missy Higgins and Birds of Tokyo to headline Cronulla and Canberra Summersalt concerts

Missy Higgins, Birds of Tokyo and more Australian acts have been booked to play two new additions to the 2022 iteration of the Summersalt concert series.

The first of the new shows is set to take place at Canberra’s Stage 88 on Saturday February 26, with Higgins and Birds of Tokyo joined by Xavier Rudd, The Waifs, Pete Murray and more. The second will take place at Cronulla’s Don Lucas Reserve on Sunday March 13, with a slightly different lineup, as Kasey Chambers will be performing in place of Pete Murray.

This brings the total run of Summersalt concerts planned for 2022 to 11, with previous shows being announced for the Hunter Valley, Wollongong, Hobart, Coolangatta, Ballarat, Fremantle, Glenelg and St. Kilda.

Advertisement

Acts that aren’t booked for the Cronulla and Canberra shows but are on the lineup elsewhere include The Teskey Brothers, John Butler, Boy & Bear, Montaigne and Emily Wurramara.

“After powering through a tumultuous time for live concerts, we are so excited to head to ACT & NSW with another two great outdoor festival events,” Summersalt promoter John Zaccaria said in a statement.

“We’re all keen to get back to enjoying fun days out with friends and some of Australia’s best live music and we can’t wait to see music fans out again making sensational summer memories with their mates.”

Tickets for both the Cronulla and Canberra shows will be available from 10am on Saturday, October 30 through Ticketmaster.