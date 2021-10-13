Missy Higgins and The Teskey Brothers lead new batch of SummerSalt shows for QLD and SA

Two new dates have been announced for next year’s SummerSalt concert series, taking the festivities to the Gold Coast and Adelaide in the first quarter of 2022.

The former is set to go down on Sunday February 20, taking place at the Queen Elizabeth Park in Coolangatta. Leading the bill is revered singer-songwriter Missy Higgins, who recently teamed up with rapper Birdz for the collaborative single ‘LEGACY part 2’, and has a new single of her own dropping this Friday (October 15).

Higgins will be joined by blues heavyweight John Butler and indie songster Xavier Rudd, as well as Perth rockers Birds Of Tokyo (who recently dropped their new single ‘Superglue’ featuring Yours Truly), folk-rock mainstays The Waifs and indie-pop artist Tulliah.

Advertisement

Rudd and Tulliah will also appear at the second show announced today (October 13), taking place at Glenelg Beach on Sunday March 20.

Melbourne blues-rockers The Teskey Brothers are locked in to headline that show, riding on the heels of 2019’s ‘Run Home Slow’ album (as well as Sam Teskey’s forthcoming solo debut, ‘Cycles’). Rounding out the bill is country legend Kasey Chambers, Sydney indie-rock outfit Holy Holy and acoustic duo The Dreggs.

In a press release, promoter John Zaccaria said: “After powering through a tumultuous time for live concerts, we are so excited to bring another great round of shows to Queensland and South Australia. We’re all keen to get back to enjoying fun days out with friends and some of Australia’s best live music.

“We have another top line-up of homegrown Aussie talent to bring to the Gold Coast and Adelaide and can’t wait to see music fans out again making sensational summer memories with their mates.”

Advertisement

The two new shows announced today join dates in Hobart (February 6), Fremantle (March 6), the Hunter Valley (January 29) and Wollongong (January 30).

Both the Hobart and Fremantle dates sport line-ups led by Higgins, Rudd, Birds Of Tokyo, The Waifs and Pete Murray. The Dreggs and Tulliah are set to round out the Hobart show, while Fremantle’s bill also features indie-rockers Coterie and singer-songwriter Banjo Lucia.

Shows in the Hunter Valley and Wollongong will share a line-up, with acts including The Teskey Brothers, John Butler, Holy Holy, Boy & Bear, The Waifs, Montaigne and Emily Wurramara.

Tickets for the four shows previously announced are available now through Ticketmaster, with the new Gold Coast and Adelaide shows going on sale at 10am local time this Saturday (October 16).