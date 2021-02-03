Missy Higgins announced for Isol-Aid on TikTok this weekend

Live-streamed music festival Isol-Aid will return on TikTok this weekend, with Missy Higgins announced for the upcoming event.

Rounding out this weekend’s lineup are vocalist Thando, R&B-soul trio H3RIZON and Byron Bay singer-songwriter Yorke.

The event will be spread across the TikTok profiles of each musician, kicking off with Thando from 5pm AEDT this Sunday (February 7).

While Isol-Aid performances are free to enjoy as always, audience members are encouraged to donate to the festival or purchase merchandise. All proceeds go directly to the artists and their teams.

“As you know, the loss of touring and live performance income has caused financial strain and even strife for many in our music community,” festival organisers said in a statement.

“Throwing in even what you’d normally pay for a beer or two at the show will make a huge difference to these acts. And we’ll be eternally grateful, too!”

Last weekend’s Isol-Aid festival featured performances from Ashwarya, Kaiit, Mitch Tambo and Sloan Peterson.

In 2020, Higgins shared lockdown anthem ‘When The Machine Starts’, contributed songs to the soundtrack for TV series Upright and joined Amanda Palmer on a cover of Midnight Oil’s ‘Beds Are Burning’ for her bushfire benefit album ‘Forty-Five Degrees’. She also performed at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl last month for the Live At The Bowl concert series.

Last year, Thando released the single ‘Naked’, while Yorke put out the EP ‘Liberosis’ and also teamed up with LANKS on the song ‘KING’. H3RIZON also put out the track ‘Maniac’. The Sydney trio have the most TikTok followers of everyone on the Isol-Aid line-up, with a staggering 1.3million followers on the app.