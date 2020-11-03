Missy Higgins, Briggs and Midnight Oil announced for ‘The Sound’ this weekend

ABC music performance series The Sound will be returning for the second episode of its second season this coming weekend.

Airing on Sunday November 8 from 6pm AEDT, the upcoming episode will showcase performances from Missy Higgins, Briggs, Archie Roach and Ocean Alley, among other acts.

The episode, programmed in celebration of NAIDOC Week, will be guest hosted by Christine Anu and Olympic medallist Cathy Freeman, in addition to series regulars Jane Gazzo and Bridget Hustwaite.

Midnight Oil will also be returning to the show, having featured on last weekend’s episode, for a world exclusive performance of their track ‘Change The Date’ featuring Dan Sultan and previously unreleased vocals from the late Gurrumul. The song is lifted from their recent mini-album, ‘The Marrakatta Project’. Last week, they performed ‘First Nation’ from the album, joined by Jessica Mauboy and Tasman Keith.

The Sound’s From The Vault clip will be a tribute to classic Australian band Goanna, known for their Indigenous land rights single, ‘Solid Rock’.

This weekend’s tribute collaboration will bring together Anu, Electric Fields’ Zaachariaha Fielding, Ngaiire and Emma Donovan to celebrate the work of Northern Territory group Warumpi Band.

Last weekend’s episode of The Sound featured performances from Kylie Minogue, Ruel, Vera Blue, The Rubens and more.