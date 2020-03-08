The father of singer-songwriter Missy Higgins has been revealed as the Victoria doctor who treated 70 patients before he was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Chris Higgins, who works at the Toorak Clinic in Melbourne, tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to Melbourne from the United States on February 29, SBS reports. He saw around 70 patients between March 2 and 6. Those patients have been contacted as of yesterday, said Victoria’s Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton, as The Guardian reports. The Toorak Clinic has also been closed until further notice.

Missy Higgins has not spoken on these developments, though musician Amanda Palmer notified fans that Higgins would not be able to join Palmer’s bushfire benefit concert tonight (March 8) at the Forum in Melbourne.

Higgins was due to appear with Fred Leone as special guests at the bushfire recovery event, organised by Palmer and the author (and her husband) Neil Gaiman. NME Australia has reached out to Missy Higgins for comment and will update if we hear back.

dear melbourne – oh man. our thoughts are with @missyhiggins’ dad, who was just diagnosed with coronavirus. missy understandably won’t be able to be at the benefit tomorrow. we ask y’all to watch this space for further updates about the show. stay safe & wash your hands. 🙏🏼♥️ pic.twitter.com/uxYa5Mu6UV — Amanda Palmer is touring Aotearoa (@amandapalmer) March 7, 2020

Dr. Higgins has also clashed with Victoria Health Minister Jenny Mikakos over comments she made about his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Yesterday, Mikakos said, “I’m absolutely flabbergasted that a doctor who has experienced flu-like symptoms has presented to work.

“I understand it was very mild symptoms – perhaps he didn’t make the potential link – but we’ve now got 70 patients that have been contacted. It is incredibly important that all healthcare workers take this matter very seriously.”

The Guardian reports that Mikakos said Dr. Higgins’ decision to continue to see patients could potentially be a matter for the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency. Mikakos did not name Dr. Higgins in her statements.

Yesterday, Mikakos also made a Facebook update on the status of COVID-19 spread in Victoria. Dr. Higgins left a comment on that post, saying that he has been “upset about the inaccuracies and unfairness of your comments” and that the minister’s description of how he came to contract COVID-19 was “not the story that I told the DHSS whose job it is to relay information to you”.

Dr. Higgins wrote, “I had a mild cold when I returned from the USA last Saturday morning which had almost resolved itself by Monday morning, hence my decision to return to work. I hesitated to do a swab because I did not fulfil your criteria for testing but did one anyway on Thursday evening for sake of completeness, not imagining for one moment it would turn out to be positive.”

“I believe you have taken a cheap opportunity for political grandstanding and would appreciate an apology,” he concluded.

Read the full post below:

Several doctors have come to Dr. Higgins’ defence on Mikakos’ Facebook post and elsewhere on social media. Per SBS, general practitioners have also sent a letter to Mikakos and federal Health Minister Greg Hunt.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Australia has risen to 75 today, per the Guardian. Late last week, Australian composer Brett Dean was diagnosed with the coronavirus.

The spread of the coronavirus worldwide has resulted in the cancellations of many large-scale music events, most notably SXSW 2020 in Austin, Texas. Several Australian artists, including Cable Ties, Alex the Astronaut, A. Swayze and the Ghosts, had been slated to perform at the music conference cum showcase, which was due to kick off March 13.