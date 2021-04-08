Missy Higgins, Hiatus Kaiyote, Lime Cordiale lead lineup for ABC’s ‘The Set’ Season 3

The full performance lineup for the third season of ABC’s live music show The Set has been announced, led by Missy Higgins, Hiatus Kaiyote, Lime Cordiale and many more.

Also joining the lineup today is Paul Kelly, Eves Karydas, Miiesha, Ziggy Ramo, You Am I, Emma Donovan & The Putbacks, Fanny Lumsden and Birdz.

The first two musical guests, Genesis Owusu and The Chats, were announced last month.

Advertisement

ABC says more artists will be announced, or included as a surprise, over the coming weeks. Season 3 of The Set kicks off on Saturday April 24 from 8pm local time on ABC TV Plus.

The Set is also currently inviting fans to join the studio audience for the filming of two episodes on April 20 and 22 – the first featuring You Am I and Fanny Lumsden, while Lime Cordiale and Miiesha will head up the second.

The program, which features a variety of performances from Australian artists, will also see the return of regular hosts Linda Marigliano and Dylan Alcott who started the show back in 2018.

Past episodes have featured Amy Shark, Thelma Plum, Boy & Bear, The Teskey Brothers and Montaigne.

All episodes, along with the previous two seasons, will be available to watch on demand via ABC iView. The coronavirus pandemic forced the show into taking a hiatus last year.