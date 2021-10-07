Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers lead line-up for new Wildflower Festival celebrating women in music

Missy Higgins, Kasey Chambers and Kate Miller-Heidke are leading the line-up for a new touring festival next year, called Wildflower.

The one-day event will be kicking off on March 12 at Rochford Wines in Victoria’s Yarra Valley, before heading to Brisbane’s Riverstage on March 19 and wrapping up at Roche Estate in New South Wales’ Hunter Valley on April 2.

It’s set to be a celebration of women in music and features an all-female lineup. Joining Higgins, Chambers and Miller-Heidke on the bill are Sarah Blasko, Vikki Thorn of The Waifs‘ under her moniker ThornBird, Deborah Conway and Alice Skye, with more to be announced.

“I’m beyond thrilled to be a part of Wildflower. All the women involved are total inspirations and some were actually really big influences on me in the early days of my career,” Higgins said of the festival in a press statement.

“There’s something about being on the road with so many powerful creative women, it’s so rare it kind of creates magic when it happens.”

“The line-up contains some of my musical and personal heroes, as well as some dear friends, and it’s going to be unforgettable not just for the audience but for us as well,” added Miller-Heidke.

Isobel Lanesman, General Manager of Empire Touring – who are co-promoting the event with TEG Live – said “many festival lineups have an underrepresentation of women”.

“It is a time to celebrate women in Australian music – artists, producers and designers – collaborating to bring together and show of extraordinary talents.”

Pre-sale tickets for the three legs are available now, with the remaining tickets to be made available on October 15. They can be purchased here.

Wildflower 2022 festival dates are:

MARCH

Saturday 12 – Yarra Valley, Rochford Wines

Saturday 19 – Brisbane, Riverstage

APRIL

Saturday 2 – Hunter Valley, Roche Estate