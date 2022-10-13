Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke and William Barton among nominees for the 2022 Screen Music Awards

Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke and William Barton are among the nominees for the 2022 Screen Music Awards, announced today (October 13).
All three artists have been nominated for Best Original Song Composed For The Screen: Higgins for her song ‘Bloody Game’ from Total Control, Miller-Heidke for ‘I Am My Own Panther Now’ from Preppers, and Barton for ‘Spirit Voice Of The Enchanted Waters’ from River.
This year sees Barton receive his first-ever nominations in the Screen Music Awards, recognised in two categories for his work on River with Richard Tognetti and Piers Burbrook de Verehas (the other is Best Soundtrack Album).
Among other pop artists to be nominated are Josh Pyke and Jono Ma.
Renowned screen composer Caitlin Yeo leads the nominations, earning five nods across the categories for Best Music For A Documentary, Best Soundtrack Album, Best Television Theme and Best Music For A Mini-Series Or Telemovie.
Yeo appears twice in the Best Television Theme category, one for her work on mini TV series New Gold Mountain, and the other for a collaboration with Basil Hogios on The PM’s Daughter. Find a full list of nominations below.
The winners of the 2022 Screen Music Awards will be revealed at a ceremony next month. Taking place at Melbourne’s Forum on Tursday November 15, the event will be co-hosted by Akina and Anne Edmonds.
The 2021 Screen Music Awards saw Birdz and Trials among its winners, the pair landing the top prize for Best Original Song Composed For The Screen for their collaborative track, ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’.
The nominees for the 2022 Screen Music Awards are:
Feature Film Score of the Year
Angela Little – A Stitch In Time
Brian Cachia – Bosch and Rockit
Michael Lira – Interceptor
Salliana Seven Campbell – The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson
Best Music for a Documentary
Matteo Zingales – A Fire Inside
Andrew Scott and Caitlin Yeo – Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb
Brett Aplin – No Mercy, No Remorse
Hylton Mowday – Puff: Wonders of the Reef
Best Music for a Short Film
Dmitri Golovko – Bellysaurus
Cassie To – Finding X
Wil Hughes – Still Life
Nerida Tyson-Chew – Tarneit
Best Soundtrack Album
Caitlin Yeo – New Gold Mountain
Brett Aplin – No Mercy, No Remorse
Richard Tognetti with William Barton and Piers Burbrook de Vere – River
Piers Burbrook de Vere – Wolf Like Me
Best Original Song Composed for the Screen
Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall – ‘I Am My Own Panther Now from Preppers’
Sophia Christopher – ‘Silver Linings’ from MumLife
William Barton, Piers Burbrook de Vere and Richard Tognetti – ‘Spirit Voice Of The Enchanted Waters’ from River
Missy Higgins – ‘Bloody Game’ from Total Control
Best Music for Children’s Programming
Joseph Twist – Destroy the Invisibility Jacket
Russell Thornton – Space Nova: Dark Ice
Brett Aplin – The Bureau of Magical Things
Nerida Tyson-Chew – The Deep
Best Television Theme
Jackson Milas – Books That Made Us
Caitlin Yeo – New Gold Mountain
Basil Hogios and Caitlin Yeo – The PM’s Daughter
Josh Pyke – Troppo
Best Music for a Television Series or Serial
Antony Partos and Matteo Zingales – Total Control
Michael Yezerski and Ambrose Akinmusire – Blind Spotting
Cornel Wilczek – The Newsreader
Amanda Brown – RFDS
Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie
Jackson Milas – Books That Made Us
Caitlin Yeo – New Gold Mountain
Rafael May – The Twelve
Amanda Brown – Underbelly Vanishing Act
Best Music for an Advertisement
Angela Little – Ausfilm: The Australian Job
Lance Gurisik – Destination NSW: Feel New
Ack Kinmonth – Ostelin Strong Women
Nicholas Routledge, Joshua Pearson and Jono Ma – Samsung MFF: Walk the Night
Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia
Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks for MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia
Damian de Boos-Smith for Better Homes and Gardens, Lego Masters, The Block
Jay Stewart for The Block, Better Homes and Gardens, House Rules
Mitch Stewart for MasterChef, Travel Guides, Love on the Spectrum
Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas
Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks for MasterChef, Legomasters Australia
Alastair Ford for McLeod’s Daughters
Joff Bush for Bluey
Neil Sutherland for Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet