Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke and William Barton among nominees for the 2022 Screen Music Awards

Missy Higgins, Kate Miller-Heidke and William Barton are among the nominees for the 2022 Screen Music Awards, announced today (October 13).

All three artists have been nominated for Best Original Song Composed For The Screen: Higgins for her song ‘Bloody Game’ from Total Control, Miller-Heidke for ‘I Am My Own Panther Now’ from Preppers, and Barton for ‘Spirit Voice Of The Enchanted Waters’ from River.

This year sees Barton receive his first-ever nominations in the Screen Music Awards, recognised in two categories for his work on River with Richard Tognetti and Piers Burbrook de Verehas (the other is Best Soundtrack Album).

Among other pop artists to be nominated are Josh Pyke and Jono Ma.

Renowned screen composer Caitlin Yeo leads the nominations, earning five nods across the categories for Best Music For A Documentary, Best Soundtrack Album, Best Television Theme and Best Music For A Mini-Series Or Telemovie.

Yeo appears twice in the Best Television Theme category, one for her work on mini TV series New Gold Mountain, and the other for a collaboration with Basil Hogios on The PM’s Daughter. Find a full list of nominations below.

The winners of the 2022 Screen Music Awards will be revealed at a ceremony next month. Taking place at Melbourne’s Forum on Tursday November 15, the event will be co-hosted by Akina and Anne Edmonds.

The 2021 Screen Music Awards saw Birdz and Trials among its winners, the pair landing the top prize for Best Original Song Composed For The Screen for their collaborative track, ‘Bagi-la-m Bargan’.

The nominees for the 2022 Screen Music Awards are:

Feature Film Score of the Year

Angela Little – A Stitch In Time

Brian Cachia – Bosch and Rockit

Michael Lira – Interceptor

Salliana Seven Campbell – The Drover’s Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson

Best Music for a Documentary

Matteo Zingales – A Fire Inside

Andrew Scott and Caitlin Yeo – Ms Represented with Annabel Crabb

Brett Aplin – No Mercy, No Remorse

Hylton Mowday – Puff: Wonders of the Reef



Best Music for a Short Film

Dmitri Golovko – Bellysaurus

Cassie To – Finding X

Wil Hughes – Still Life

Nerida Tyson-Chew – Tarneit

Best Soundtrack Album

Caitlin Yeo – New Gold Mountain

Brett Aplin – No Mercy, No Remorse

Richard Tognetti with William Barton and Piers Burbrook de Vere – River

Piers Burbrook de Vere – Wolf Like Me



Best Original Song Composed for the Screen

Kate Miller-Heidke and Keir Nuttall – ‘I Am My Own Panther Now from Preppers’

Sophia Christopher – ‘Silver Linings’ from MumLife

William Barton, Piers Burbrook de Vere and Richard Tognetti – ‘Spirit Voice Of The Enchanted Waters’ from River

Missy Higgins – ‘Bloody Game’ from Total Control

Best Music for Children’s Programming

Joseph Twist – Destroy the Invisibility Jacket

Russell Thornton – Space Nova: Dark Ice

Brett Aplin – The Bureau of Magical Things

Nerida Tyson-Chew – The Deep

Best Television Theme

Jackson Milas – Books That Made Us

Caitlin Yeo – New Gold Mountain

Basil Hogios and Caitlin Yeo – The PM’s Daughter

Josh Pyke – Troppo

Best Music for a Television Series or Serial

Antony Partos and Matteo Zingales – Total Control

Michael Yezerski and Ambrose Akinmusire – Blind Spotting

Cornel Wilczek – The Newsreader

Amanda Brown – RFDS

Best Music for a Mini-Series or Telemovie

Jackson Milas – Books That Made Us

Caitlin Yeo – New Gold Mountain

Rafael May – The Twelve

Amanda Brown – Underbelly Vanishing Act

Best Music for an Advertisement

Angela Little – Ausfilm: The Australian Job

Lance Gurisik – Destination NSW: Feel New

Ack Kinmonth – Ostelin Strong Women

Nicholas Routledge, Joshua Pearson and Jono Ma – Samsung MFF: Walk the Night

Most Performed Screen Composer – Australia

Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks for MasterChef, Anh’s Brush with Fame, Beauty and the Geek Australia

Damian de Boos-Smith for Better Homes and Gardens, Lego Masters, The Block

Jay Stewart for The Block, Better Homes and Gardens, House Rules

Mitch Stewart for MasterChef, Travel Guides, Love on the Spectrum

Most Performed Screen Composer – Overseas

Adam Gock and Dinesh Wicks for MasterChef, Legomasters Australia

Alastair Ford for McLeod’s Daughters

Joff Bush for Bluey

Neil Sutherland for Border Security, MythBusters, Bondi Vet