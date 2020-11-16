Missy Higgins, Marlon Williams, The Living End announced for Heart of St Kilda livestream

The lineup for a digital edition of the annual Heart of St Kilda charity concert has been announced, led by Missy Higgins, Marlon Williams and The Living End.

Kev Carmody, Billy Bragg, Jen Cloher, Rick Springfield, Alice Skye, The Merindas and Jimmy Barnes (as part of the Jane Barnes Band) will also perform.

The bulk of the performances will be streamed from the event’s usual home of The Palais Theatre in St Kilda, though some international and interstate performances will beam in from their respective homes. It will kick off from 8pm AEDT on December 2, hosted by RocKwiz’s Brian Nankervis.

Heart of St Kilda is organised by the Sacred Heart Mission, who use the event as their annual fundraiser for its Meals Program which provides food to the homeless, socially isolated and disadvantaged. All proceeds from tickets will go towards the program, available now.

“I’m excited to say that the response to the concert this year has been exceptional – aside from featuring artists that we’ve been chasing since the first concert back in 2008 – The Living End, Missy Higgins, Jimmy Barnes – it’s brilliant to see that this year’s livestream event has attracted some of the biggest names in the business,” Nankervis said in a press statement.

The lineup for the 2020 Heart of St Kilda livestream is:

The Living End

Missy Higgins

Billy Bragg

Effie

Rick Springfield

Jane Barnes Band FT Jimmy Barnes & Diesel

Marlon Williams

Kev Carmody

Jen Cloher

The Merindas

Alice Skye

Billy Miller & Rebecca Barnard

