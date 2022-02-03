Missy Higgins set to release new mini album, ‘Total Control’

Missy Higgins has announced the release of a new mini-album, ‘Total Control’, and shared a cover of The Motels’ song of the same name.

Per a press release, the songs offered on ‘Total Control’ run with “themes of exploitation and female empowerment” and were inspired by musical fragments the artist had compiled for certain scenes of ABC’s drama series Total Control.

Additionally, it was during her appearance on an episode of Q&A last year that Higgins first spoke of other inspirations for the album. Namely, these were the calls for change brought about by the likes of 2021 Australian of the Year recipient Grace Tame and former political staffer Brittney Higgins, influencing her new songs ‘Watch Out’ and ‘I Take It Back’.

Advertisement

The album’s title track is given a whole new meaning as a result of Higgins’ sources of inspiration. Take a listen below:

From ‘Total Control’ (and used on the soundtrack of season two of Total Control) Higgins has already released its first single, ‘Edge Of Something’. It’s an ode to self-empowerment that revolves around the series lead, Rachel Anderson (played by Deborah Mailman), an Indigenous senator navigating within a volatile right-wing government.

‘Total Control’ is set for release on Friday March 4.

In coming months, Higgins will headline two separate touring festivals – SummerSalt mini-festivals in Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Western Australia, and Wildflower festival in the Yarra Valley, Brisbane and Hunter Valley.